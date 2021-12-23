FSU lands 6-7 WR Johnny Wilson out of transfer portal

Just two days after he entered the transfer portal, former Arizona State wide receiver Johnny Wilson has committed to the Florida State Seminoles. Wilson, a 6-foot-7, 230-pounder, was widely considered one of the top 100 players in the country coming out of high school. He caught 12 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown this past season as a redshirt freshman. He has three years of college eligibility remaining. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

FSU lands former Arizona State wide receiver Johnny Wilson from the transfer portal. (USAToday Sports Images)

Wilson is the second receiver FSU has plucked out of the transfer portal in the past week, joining former Oregon wideout Mycah Pittman. Pittman and Wilson actually were high school teammates at Calabasas High in California. FSU earlier landed commitments from offensive linemen Bless Harris of Lamar University and Kayden Lyles of Wisconsin, bringing this year's offseason transfer haul to four. The Seminoles likely will aim for 10 or more transfers for the second year in a row. Not only does Wilson offer FSU an attractive target in the passing game, but he also proved to be a devastating blocker for the Sun Devils this past season. His overall offensive grade on Pro Football Focus was 63.7, but his run-blocking grade was 90.4.

Wilson only played in five games during the 2021 season due to a hamstring injury, but he started two of them.