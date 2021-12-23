FSU lands 6-7 WR Johnny Wilson out of transfer portal

Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.
Just two days after he entered the transfer portal, former Arizona State wide receiver Johnny Wilson has committed to the Florida State Seminoles.
Wilson, a 6-foot-7, 230-pounder, was widely considered one of the top 100 players in the country coming out of high school. He caught 12 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown this past season as a redshirt freshman.
He has three years of college eligibility remaining.
Pittman and Wilson actually were high school teammates at Calabasas High in California.
FSU earlier landed commitments from offensive linemen Bless Harris of Lamar University and Kayden Lyles of Wisconsin, bringing this year's offseason transfer haul to four. The Seminoles likely will aim for 10 or more transfers for the second year in a row.
Not only does Wilson offer FSU an attractive target in the passing game, but he also proved to be a devastating blocker for the Sun Devils this past season.
His overall offensive grade on Pro Football Focus was 63.7, but his run-blocking grade was 90.4.