'It's time to go now' ... WR transfer Pittman opens up about choosing FSU
With Florida State already landing seven offensive linemen this offseason -- five high school signees and two college transfers -- the attention quickly turns to another major area of need, wide receiver.
The Seminoles didn't land any wideouts during last week's early signing period, but the mini-drought came to an exciting end Sunday night when former Oregon receiver Mycah Pittman announced he would be transferring to FSU.
Not only is Pittman a former four-star recruit, but he has been a valuable weapon in the Ducks' offense. He also could be the answer to the Seminoles' punt return issues.
Shortly after making his decision, Pittman spoke with Warchant about his decision, his relationship with FSU coach Mike Norvell and quarterback Jordan Travis, and how high praise from former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham also worked in the Seminoles' favor.
When he left Florida State following his official visit last week, Pittman said he likely was going to take more visits and might not make his college choice for weeks.
But after taking some time to reflect on the trip and listening to the guidance from former FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham -- who ironically announced he was leaving last week to take the same position on the Oregon staff -- the speedy wide receiver realized he didn't need more time after all.
"Man, it was a great atmosphere, and Coach Norvell was awesome when I was there at FSU," Pittman said. "Coach Dillingham was awesome too, and sadly he went to Oregon. But Coach Dillingham still put in his fair share of recruiting me to Florida State even after he was going to Oregon. He respects Coach Norvell a lot, and he also didn't want to do him wrong and recruit me back to Oregon. I know he would have liked me there.
"He said honestly that FSU is a great fit for me, and I kind of already knew in my heart it would be. I left the visit to FSU knowing it was great. But I didn't want to rush my decision. Didn't want to make it out of pure excitement. I took my time, talked it over with my family, and I know this is the right place for me."
Dillingham giving FSU the seal of approval on his way out the door was certainly a strong endorsement, but it wasn't the only one Pittman relied on. The former four-star recruit said he also heard positive things about FSU and receivers coach Ron Dugans when he talked to his former position coach at Oregon, Bryan McClendon.
"It means a lot hearing Coach Dillingham saying that. I wasn't just taking his word either," Pittman said. "I was doing a lot of research. Like my old Oregon wide receivers coach, Coach B-Mac. He has ties to Coach Dugans, and he talked highly about the program and how it's wide open [on offense, and I could go] prove why you are one of the best receivers in the nation."
In the weeks since announcing he was leaving the Ducks, Pittman explained that he was unhappy because the Oregon offense had gotten so run-heavy and that the receivers weren't getting many opportunities to make plays.
In Florida State, he sees an offense that is designed to feature its playmakers but has been lacking in that area. And he also really appreciated Norvell's approach during the recruiting process.
"With Coach Norvell, he's won me over in a lot of ways," Pittman said. "He's heard me out on why I left Oregon, and he's taken my word for it, and he believes in me and what I can bring to this offense. He's been a big impact. He's also respected my space in needing time and not being hit up every day. He's always respected that, but he let me know for sure I'm wanted."
Funny enough, a cell phone reception issue had Pittman wondering for a minute whether that was the case when he tried to make his commitment on Sunday.
"I called him to commit, and he was in an area with a bad signal," Pittman explained with a laugh. "So I told him I'm committing, and I didn't get a response. I was like, 'Am I not going to Florida State anymore?'"
Norvell quickly called back and explained the situation.
"He was very excited for sure. I've gotten blown up on my phone with all the coaches, so there's a lot of excitement about the decision," he said.
It wasn't just the coaches who were excited.
Pittman said he was amazed by the reaction on social media to his commitment Sunday night. His Twitter graphic has been liked and retweeted several thousand times.
"The fans are gnarly. I was like geez, I wasn't expecting to get this much love," he said. "I make sure not to read all the comments [on social media]. It was awesome. I think 'Nole Nation has one of the best and greatest fan bases and even reps in the country. Obviously, 15-time ACC champs and multiple national titles.
"It's a special place with great history in Kelvin Benjamin, Jameis Winston and guys that have made a big difference in the program. I want to leave my mark on the program too. I just don't want to come in and just be a football player. I want to be a guy that can lead the team and a player the team can rely on."
Perhaps no one in the FSU community was more excited about Pittman jumping on board than starting quarterback Jordan Travis.
The two hit it off during the recruiting process, and the pair might even live together when Pittman arrives in Tallahassee.
"I did talk to Jordan through much of my recruiting process," the wideout/return specialist said. "I hit the portal, and I think he was already recruiting me there. He always has said come out here and we can ball out together. I know when I get there we are supposed to move in together, and we can get this thing rolling ASAP. It's time to go now. I'm super excited.
"Having that relationship with receiver and quarterback is a big deal, and we talked a lot through the process. So there was a good connection."
Pittman has two years of eligibility remaining, and he wasn't shy when asked to explain what kind of player Florida State fans should expect to see.
"They are going to get a relentless worker," he said. "I'm coming in with the mentality of no one is going to outwork me. I'm going to be the first one in and out. Constantly in the film room. And on the physical aspect, I'm a physical player -- not going down on first contact and a good player after the catch. Making the difficult catches when needed. Most importantly, being a guy the team can rely on.
"My biggest strength I would say is my hands. I feel a lot of guys on the Oregon football team would vouch for me on that. When the ball is in a place you can't get it, I'm going to find a way."
Pittman said his roommate at Oregon gave him the nickname "Elmer's," in reference to the glue company.
"Because I would not drop a pass in practice," he said.
According to Pittman. he will arrive at FSU on Jan. 3 for the spring semester.
"The relief is the biggest thing. I'm really excited about FSU and the decision," he said. "It's pretty stressful in finding the right school. At the end of the day, I'm trusting Coach Norvell and his staff, and I really do believe in them and obviously that's why I committed to FSU. I can see great things in the future.
"On the visit, I felt the Southern vibes, and I love Southern people. They are always genuine and certainly they care about the game, and I felt the connection there. They are very motivated about the game and FSU. I'm super excited and stoked about establishing myself at FSU."
When he's not preparing for his big move back to the East Coast -- Pittman is originally from Tampa -- he also plans on working the phones to see if any other players in the transfer portal might want to join him in Tallahassee.
"I don't know if Coach Norvell has enough scholarships for all the guys I'm going to try to bring in," Pittman said. "Right now, it's just [defensive lineman] Jayson Jones, who is also transferring from Oregon. I'm going to start doing some research on the portal now that I've got my place and figure it out and grab everyone I can."
