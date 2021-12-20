'It's time to go now' ... WR transfer Pittman opens up about choosing FSU

With Florida State already landing seven offensive linemen this offseason -- five high school signees and two college transfers -- the attention quickly turns to another major area of need, wide receiver. The Seminoles didn't land any wideouts during last week's early signing period, but the mini-drought came to an exciting end Sunday night when former Oregon receiver Mycah Pittman announced he would be transferring to FSU. Not only is Pittman a former four-star recruit, but he has been a valuable weapon in the Ducks' offense. He also could be the answer to the Seminoles' punt return issues. Shortly after making his decision, Pittman spoke with Warchant about his decision, his relationship with FSU coach Mike Norvell and quarterback Jordan Travis, and how high praise from former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham also worked in the Seminoles' favor. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Former Rivals100 WR Mycah Pittman is heading to FSU. (Rivals.com)

When he left Florida State following his official visit last week, Pittman said he likely was going to take more visits and might not make his college choice for weeks. But after taking some time to reflect on the trip and listening to the guidance from former FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham -- who ironically announced he was leaving last week to take the same position on the Oregon staff -- the speedy wide receiver realized he didn't need more time after all. "Man, it was a great atmosphere, and Coach Norvell was awesome when I was there at FSU," Pittman said. "Coach Dillingham was awesome too, and sadly he went to Oregon. But Coach Dillingham still put in his fair share of recruiting me to Florida State even after he was going to Oregon. He respects Coach Norvell a lot, and he also didn't want to do him wrong and recruit me back to Oregon. I know he would have liked me there. "He said honestly that FSU is a great fit for me, and I kind of already knew in my heart it would be. I left the visit to FSU knowing it was great. But I didn't want to rush my decision. Didn't want to make it out of pure excitement. I took my time, talked it over with my family, and I know this is the right place for me." Dillingham giving FSU the seal of approval on his way out the door was certainly a strong endorsement, but it wasn't the only one Pittman relied on. The former four-star recruit said he also heard positive things about FSU and receivers coach Ron Dugans when he talked to his former position coach at Oregon, Bryan McClendon. "It means a lot hearing Coach Dillingham saying that. I wasn't just taking his word either," Pittman said. "I was doing a lot of research. Like my old Oregon wide receivers coach, Coach B-Mac. He has ties to Coach Dugans, and he talked highly about the program and how it's wide open [on offense, and I could go] prove why you are one of the best receivers in the nation." In the weeks since announcing he was leaving the Ducks, Pittman explained that he was unhappy because the Oregon offense had gotten so run-heavy and that the receivers weren't getting many opportunities to make plays. In Florida State, he sees an offense that is designed to feature its playmakers but has been lacking in that area. And he also really appreciated Norvell's approach during the recruiting process. "With Coach Norvell, he's won me over in a lot of ways," Pittman said. "He's heard me out on why I left Oregon, and he's taken my word for it, and he believes in me and what I can bring to this offense. He's been a big impact. He's also respected my space in needing time and not being hit up every day. He's always respected that, but he let me know for sure I'm wanted."

Funny enough, a cell phone reception issue had Pittman wondering for a minute whether that was the case when he tried to make his commitment on Sunday. "I called him to commit, and he was in an area with a bad signal," Pittman explained with a laugh. "So I told him I'm committing, and I didn't get a response. I was like, 'Am I not going to Florida State anymore?'" Norvell quickly called back and explained the situation. "He was very excited for sure. I've gotten blown up on my phone with all the coaches, so there's a lot of excitement about the decision," he said.



Mycah Pittman was all smiles on his FSU official visit.