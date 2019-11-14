Warchant TV: Gene and Ira discuss coaching search, Haggins surge, bowl game
Founder and administrator Gene Williams and managing editor Ira Schoffel spent Thursday afternoon fielding questions from Warchant.com subscribers about the ongoing head football coaching search. The ongoing pursuit of Bob Stoops, potential other candidates, the unlikely emergence of Odell Haggins and other FSU Football topics are debated in the video below.
