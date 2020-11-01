We already broke down some of the top wide receiver targets on Florida State's board for the Class of 2021, but another name that Seminole fans might want to keep an eye on is Lee County (Ga.) standout Chauncey Magwood.

While Magwood has been committed to Kentucky for more than six months, Florida State's coaches have been in regular contact with him throughout the recruiting process. He also actually took a visit to FSU back before the coronavirus shut things down.

Warchant was on hand to watch Magwood play Friday night, and the talented playmaker spoke with us afterward about his communication with the Seminoles' coaches and where things stand in his recruitment.

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **