FSU Football making a push for Kentucky WR commit Magwood
We already broke down some of the top wide receiver targets on Florida State's board for the Class of 2021, but another name that Seminole fans might want to keep an eye on is Lee County (Ga.) standout Chauncey Magwood.
While Magwood has been committed to Kentucky for more than six months, Florida State's coaches have been in regular contact with him throughout the recruiting process. He also actually took a visit to FSU back before the coronavirus shut things down.
Warchant was on hand to watch Magwood play Friday night, and the talented playmaker spoke with us afterward about his communication with the Seminoles' coaches and where things stand in his recruitment.
This season has been an adjustment period for Magwood, who has seen less time at his natural receiver position while helping Lee County out at as the Trojans' starting quarterback. The 6-foot wideout has two touchdown catches as a receiver and six touchdowns overall.
One year ago, he caught six touchdown passes.
"I'll play wherever they need me to help the team and make plays," Magwood said. "In college, I know I'll be a receiver for the next level."
When it comes to his recruitment, Magwood said he still feels comfortable with his commitment to Kentucky, which he made back in April. But that doesn't mean he isn't listening to other schools.
