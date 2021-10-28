FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles at Clemson

The Florida State football team heads back on the road this week to take on Clemson, and the Seminoles are looking to make it four wins in a row following an 0-4 start to their 2021 campaign.

Fresh off a bye week, the Seminoles easily dispatched of UMass last Saturday in a 59-3 blowout, bringing their record to 3-4 on the year. FSU head coach Mike Norvell and the ’Noles now have some momentum rolling as they take on the Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

In their last meeting in 2019, Clemson rolled to a 28-0 halftime lead before easily finishing off FSU, 45-14. Outgained by 300 total yards, the 'Noles looked sorely outmatched as head coach Dabo Swinney pushed his record to 7-5 in the series.

After skipping last year's matchup because of a heated disagreement over COVID protocols -- one that both sides say is now behind them -- the ACC Atlantic Division foes are about to rekindle their rivalry. In the meantime, Clemson has slipped from a perennial top-five championship contender to an unranked squad fighting to stay afloat in the division race.

It’s been a tale of two units this season for the Tigers (4-3, 2-2 ACC), who boast the nation’s No. 3 scoring defense, allowing only 14.5 points per game. Offensively, they put up only 321 yards per contest, which ranks dead last in the conference.

After starting 2021 with a neutral-site, 10-3 loss to Georgia and a ho-hum win over FCS opponent South Carolina State, Clemson has been involved in five straight tightly contested ACC battles. The Tigers slipped past Syracuse, Georgia Tech and Boston College, and dropped road games at N.C. State and Pittsburgh.

Heading into this matchup, the Seminoles have a few lengthy streaks working against them. Going back to 2002, FSU is just 1-8 in Memorial Stadium (Death Valley), with the 2013 title team delivering the lone road win during that span. Clemson also has won the last five overall in the series, dating back to 2015. For the Tigers, they’ve won 31 straight home games going back to Nov. 12, 2016, when they lost to Pitt.

Here's our in-depth look at the positional matchups for both sides of the football and special teams, plus staff predictions for the Seminoles' eighth game of the season.

