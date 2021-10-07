FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles at North Carolina

The Florida State football team heads on the road this week to face North Carolina, a program the Seminoles upset last season as a highlight to their 2020 campaign.

FSU topped Syracuse last week, 33-30, on a game-winning field goal as time expired to improve to 1-4 on the year. Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles take on UNC (3-2) in their second road game of the season at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), looking to make it two wins in a row heading into their bye week.

FSU knocked off No. 5 and undefeated North Carolina last year, improbably jumping out to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. UNC rallied, finishing with 558 yards of total offense, but couldn’t convert on its final drive and pushed head coach Mack Brown’s record to 0-10 against his alma mater. Brown, an FSU running back from 1971-1973, is in his 32nd season as a head coach and has 256 career wins.

This season, North Carolina has fallen off somewhat from top-10 expectations in August; the Tar Heels already have dropped two of their first four ACC games. UNC opened up at Virginia Tech in Week 1 and fell in a defensive struggle, 17-10. The Tar Heels rebounded to drub Georgia State, Virginia and Duke at home, but they also fell in Atlanta at Georgia Tech. Tech rumbled for 261 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a 45-22 victory over UNC.

Behind the ACC’s top receiver (sophomore Josh Downs) and third-leading passer (junior Sam Howell), North Carolina has the nation’s No. 13 offense in yards per game. While FSU is outside of the top 100 nationally in sacks allowed, UNC is even worse. North Carolina has given up 22 sacks already this year, ranking 127th and only three spots away from last in the country.

One factor that could loom large is the home-away differential: FSU is 1-12 in its last 13 road games, while North Carolina is 9-1 in its last 10 home games.

Here's our in-depth look at the positional matchups for both sides of the football and special teams, plus staff predictions for the Seminoles' sixth game of the season.

Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial