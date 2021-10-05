FSU receivers to face 'pressing' challenge this week vs. UNC

"It's going to be a good challenge for our wideouts."

"They've recruited well in the defensive backfield," Dillingham said. "And they're going to let those guys play ball a little bit. This team, more than other teams we've seen on film, plays press man-to-man and will challenge you at the line of scrimmage.

When Dillingham, FSU's offensive coordinator, met with the media on Monday, he laid out pretty simply what he expects to see from the North Carolina secondary this weekend in Chapel Hill.

The question is: What can they do about it?

Dillingham wasn't kidding when he was talking about the Tar Heels' recruiting in the defensive backfield. UNC started five DBs this past Saturday against Duke, and four of the five were four- or five-star prospects coming out of high school:

* Tony Grimes. five-star in the Class of 2020;

* Ja'Qurious Conley, four star, 2020;

* Kyler McMichael, four-star, 2018, originally signed with Clemson;

* Cam'Ron Kelly, four-star, 2019, originally signed with Auburn;

* Trey Morrison, three-star, 2018.

So that will be a challenge. And Florida State's receivers, in truth, have not answered many challenges so far this season.

The Seminoles' two leading pass catchers after five games are a running back (Jashaun Corbin with 14 receptions) and a tight end (Camm McDonald with 13 catches).

The three wideouts who have played the most in 2021 -- Keyshawn Helton, Ontaria Wilson and Andrew Parchment -- are averaging 77 yards per game. Total. Between the three of them.

They're going to need a whole lot more than that if they're going to be able to affect the game on Saturday against North Carolina's high-pressure defense.

"We've got to beat man-to-man coverage," Helton said. "It's just that simple. That's been the message all year. As receivers, that's what we want. That's what we practice every day. We've got to beat one-on-ones. We've got to win our one-on-ones.

"So, that's kind of the message in the receivers' room right now."

Injuries have been part of the problem.

Helton said last week was the first time he's felt 100 percent health-wise since the first game of the season. Wilson has also been banged up and missed time.

With the two veterans not fully healthy, the younger receivers on the roster have yet to fill in and make a real impact in the passing game. But that might be coming.

Malik McClain, by far, plays the most out of any of the freshmen receivers and might be the most physically gifted on the team. And Darion Williamson, who had a strong practice on Tuesday, seems to be a part of the rotation now as well.

"Yeah, you've got to remember those guys are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen," Norvell said Tuesday. "These guys, they're making an investment. We've got to perform and show up on game day, but they understand what it takes."