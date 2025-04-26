Tight end Markeston Douglas entering transfer portal after brief FSU return

After transferring back to FSU this spring after leaving the Seminoles to spend the 2024 at Arizona State, the veteran tight end announced Saturday that he's entering the portal once again as a graduate transfer.

Douglas talked about his return about how he desired to be back at FSU while at ASU last season. However, we heard a lot of praise about the tight end room this spring, especially for UCF transfer Randy Pittman and true freshman Chase Loftin.

After he had 326 receiving yards and four touchdown catches in 2022/23 at FSU, Douglas may have struggled to get on the field as a receiving threat in 2025 behind Pittman, sophomore Landen Thomas and Loftin.

Douglas is the 10th FSU player to leave the roster during the post-spring portal window. FSU landed its first spring portal commit Friday in Houston cornerback transfer Jeremiah Wilson and is hosting a few more transfers on Saturday.