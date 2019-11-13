While Florida State officials continue with their quest to hire the next head coach for the Florida State football team, several of the Seminoles' players are making their opinions known:

They want interim head coach Odell Haggins to get the position permanently.

Haggins, who led FSU to a 38-31 upset victory Saturday at Boston College, is now 3-0 as an interim head coach -- he won both of his games in that role in 2017.

The former Seminole All-American and longtime assistant coach is now being endorsed by many of the current players. Here are some of the posts that showed up on Twitter Wednesday afternoon:

