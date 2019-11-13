FSU football players take to social media, endorse Haggins for head coach
While Florida State officials continue with their quest to hire the next head coach for the Florida State football team, several of the Seminoles' players are making their opinions known:
They want interim head coach Odell Haggins to get the position permanently.
Haggins, who led FSU to a 38-31 upset victory Saturday at Boston College, is now 3-0 as an interim head coach -- he won both of his games in that role in 2017.
The former Seminole All-American and longtime assistant coach is now being endorsed by many of the current players. Here are some of the posts that showed up on Twitter Wednesday afternoon:
Junior defensive lineman Marvin Wilson
#HireOdell pic.twitter.com/mSvvSpbU3n— HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@marvinwilson21) November 13, 2019
Sophomore defensive tackle Cory Durden
We want coach Odell 💭‼️— 16. (@king_durden35) November 13, 2019
Junior defensive end Janarius Robinson
The only way is the #NOLEWAY ‼️‼️‼️ #OdellForHC pic.twitter.com/dDt5ANcL7R— J Rob (@JanariusD1) November 13, 2019
Junior defensive lineman Cedric Wood
The best man for the job already in Tallahassee @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/dSzGaYmUgw— cedric wood (@trouble__49) November 13, 2019
Sophomore linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey
HIRE ODELL 💯— ϟ THOR ϟ (@JaidenWoodbey) November 13, 2019
Sophomore noseguard Robert Cooper
I can answer it for you. Do It. The 🐐. pic.twitter.com/a3vsvQRwUT— Coop (@trenchmonster1) November 13, 2019
Sophomore defensive back Asante Samuel Jr.
#HireOdell ❗️🙏🏾 https://t.co/h7OT48FWJC— ASANTE SAMUEL Ⓜ️ (@godschild3_) November 13, 2019
Junior linebacker Emmett Rice
#HireOdell https://t.co/NkTYpV0MI5— Savage (@E_CRAZEE) November 13, 2019
Freshman offensive lineman Dontae Lucas
Definition Of Real! Odell For Head Coach🍢💉#HIREODELL pic.twitter.com/U4dsCIW5Jy— Dontae “Da Pope” Lucas (@7totha8) November 13, 2019
Freshman linebacker Jaleel McRae
THE MAN WITH THE PLAN.... 🍢 LET’S MAKE THAT HAPPEN..... 🖤 pic.twitter.com/RI1nZ7UbX5— 14ReasonsWhy 🌪 (@JaleelMcrae) November 13, 2019
Freshman defensive back Jarvis Brownlee
Sometimes the man with the plan be right in your face @FSUFootball trust the process💯 #Odell🐐🖤 https://t.co/NPvpQSVewq— XIX🃏 (@Touchmoney_uno) November 13, 2019
Freshman defensive back Travis Jay
#Odell4️⃣HC 🍢💯🍢— Travis “Trav” Jay (@TravisJay18) November 13, 2019
Freshman linebacker Kalen DeLoach
#HireHim‼️🗣 pic.twitter.com/YBOXBC5Ud2— Delo🖤💎 (@KalenDeloach) November 13, 2019
Redshirt freshman OL Jalen Goss
This Man Right Here Bleeds Florida State, Why Not Hire Him ? 💯🗣🍢. #HireOdell #thenoleway pic.twitter.com/S6NKrOiMSd— Jalen Goss ひ (@Almighty__jayy4) November 13, 2019
