News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 13:55:21 -0600') }} football Edit

FSU football players take to social media, endorse Haggins for head coach

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

While Florida State officials continue with their quest to hire the next head coach for the Florida State football team, several of the Seminoles' players are making their opinions known:

They want interim head coach Odell Haggins to get the position permanently.

* ALSO SEE: Clark -- Why Haggins is good for the soul of FSU Football

* ALSO SEE: Coaching search nuggets -- what we're hearing

Haggins, who led FSU to a 38-31 upset victory Saturday at Boston College, is now 3-0 as an interim head coach -- he won both of his games in that role in 2017.

The former Seminole All-American and longtime assistant coach is now being endorsed by many of the current players. Here are some of the posts that showed up on Twitter Wednesday afternoon:

** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **

Odell Haggins is hugged by FSU players after Saturday's win at Boston College.
Odell Haggins is hugged by FSU players after Saturday's win at Boston College. (Associated Press)

Junior defensive lineman Marvin Wilson

Sophomore defensive tackle Cory Durden

Junior defensive end Janarius Robinson

Junior defensive lineman Cedric Wood

Sophomore linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey

Sophomore noseguard Robert Cooper

Sophomore defensive back Asante Samuel Jr.

Junior linebacker Emmett Rice

Freshman offensive lineman Dontae Lucas

Freshman linebacker Jaleel McRae

Freshman defensive back Jarvis Brownlee

Freshman defensive back Travis Jay

Freshman linebacker Kalen DeLoach

Redshirt freshman OL Jalen Goss

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}