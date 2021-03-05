 FSU football players hold 'squat party' to wrap up winter strength program
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-05 16:33:13 -0600') }} football Edit

FSU football players wrap up winter strength program with 'squat party'

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

The Florida State football team will begin spring practice on Tuesday, but the Seminoles had one more major event to conduct before wrapping up their winter conditioning program.

FSU strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms called it a, "squat party," with numerous players at different positions showing what they can do in that exercise on Friday afternoon.

Here are some of the highlights from social media:

Junior defensive tackle Robert Cooper

Senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson

Freshman receiver Joshua Burrell

Offensive tackle Darius Washington

Redshirt freshman linebacker Stephen Dix Jr.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Lloyd Willis

