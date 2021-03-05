The Florida State football team will begin spring practice on Tuesday, but the Seminoles had one more major event to conduct before wrapping up their winter conditioning program.

FSU strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms called it a, "squat party," with numerous players at different positions showing what they can do in that exercise on Friday afternoon.

*ALSO SEE: Transfer Milton 'cleared' and ready for FSU spring practice next week

Here are some of the highlights from social media:

