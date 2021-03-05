FSU football players wrap up winter strength program with 'squat party'
The Florida State football team will begin spring practice on Tuesday, but the Seminoles had one more major event to conduct before wrapping up their winter conditioning program.
FSU strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms called it a, "squat party," with numerous players at different positions showing what they can do in that exercise on Friday afternoon.
Here are some of the highlights from social media:
Junior defensive tackle Robert Cooper
Running out of space on the bar @trenchmonster1 pic.twitter.com/zvWz3njhp3— CLINTON MCMILLAN (@coach_mac98) March 5, 2021
Senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson
Get ready #NolesNation!!! @ii_jermaine = instant impact BEAST!!!— RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) March 5, 2021
Ooooooo ya! 🍢🐶 pic.twitter.com/sOau3rLW1a
Freshman receiver Joshua Burrell
He just got here...... the reaction at the end 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TGcV3QSPfs— CLINTON MCMILLAN (@coach_mac98) March 5, 2021
Offensive tackle Darius Washington
POWER!!! @DariusW76 = Monster!!!— RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) March 5, 2021
🍢💪🏻🌴🍢💪🏻🌴🍢 pic.twitter.com/1GnWOUziYm
Redshirt freshman linebacker Stephen Dix Jr.
Orlando stand up pic.twitter.com/FP7tBFeTaF— CLINTON MCMILLAN (@coach_mac98) March 5, 2021
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Lloyd Willis
My dawg from the crib squatting the crib 🍢🍢🍢🍢 pic.twitter.com/GfsmqkoOVJ— CLINTON MCMILLAN (@coach_mac98) March 5, 2021
