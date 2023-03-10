Although Friday’s Florida State football practice was the last before the team gets 10 days off for spring break, it didn’t seem like anyone within the program had one foot out the door. The first full-pads practice brought with it a high level of energy and intensity for everybody involved, from head coach Mike Norvell all the way down to the players. “First day in pads, I liked the energy. I liked the way the guys came and approached the day…” Norvell said. “I thought they really came out with a great mindset.” A host of recruits visiting FSU for its Legacy Weekend and a number of former FSU football standouts were watching the practice from the sidelines inside the Indoor Practice Facility. Former FSU Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft Jameis Winston addressed the team at the end of the practice. Here’s takeaways from what FSU showed in its first practice in full pads of spring camp. Offense The first practice in pads meant Friday provided the first real look at the battle in the trenches. The offensive and defensive lines went to battle a good bit on Friday and we got our first glimpse of the new FSU offensive linemen in action as well as the strides made by the returning linemen. Starting with what stood out the most, FSU definitely seems to have hit on UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers. Byers stood out in Tour of Duty for how well he moved at his size and that speed and agility translated over while he was wearing pads. He easily won both of his 1-on-1 reps, first beating South Carolina transfer Gilber Edmond by using his quick feet to deny an attempted wide speed-rush. Then, he defeated Dante Anderson, out-physicalling him and ending the rep with a push backwards well behind the play. He plays hard and mean, definite traits you want to see in an offensive lineman. In a 2-on-2 drill where defensive linemen were attempting to create pressure with stunts and twists, Byers also shined there. Twice in as many reps, he played the situation perfectly, first taking the inside man and escorting him to the offensive line teammate next to him and then quickly jumping outside to halt the outside pressure. It was beautiful to watch. Byers did allow a sack to Patrick Payton during 11-on-11 work at the end of practice, his only real mistake of the day. However, he still showed he’s definitely capable of playing tackle at this level after making the jump from a Group of Five school. Auburn transfer Keiondre Jones was thrown into the deep end a bit, tasked with matching up against Fabien Lovett and Joshua Farmer in 1-on-1s and didn’t handle the tough assignments particularly well. However, that may be more because of how good they are instead of anything negative about him.

Colorado transfer Casey Roddick was working at center, which is where Norvell said he expects him to work primarily this spring. He acquitted himself nicely in a rep against Antavious Woody. Another offensive lineman who impressed Friday was Bless Harris. He continues to look like he never missed any time, picking up where he left off and proving himself to be a capable tackle for the Seminoles. Julian Armella, who is doing more as he returns to action this spring, had a mixed bag during 1-on-1s Friday. He split a pair of reps with Payton, allowing a speed rush off the edge on the first rep but then stonewalling Payton in their rematch. Armella won a few reps against freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr. but also allowed Byron Turner Jr. to get the edge on him with a quick rush off the edge. Freshman offensive lineman Lucas Simmons was definitely indoctrinated into the college game by going up against Jared Verse on his first rep. Verse bull-rushed him and pushed him straight backwards, showing him what things are like at this level against the best competition. Simmons had much better reps against a few other defensive ends including Anderson and Bishop Thomas. Elsewhere on offense, Ja’Khi Douglas had another really productive day. He caught everything that was thrown his way and his exceptional route-running was on display as well as an ability to get some separation on deep throws. Johnny Wilson caught every pass within a realistic catch radius. He made all of the routine catches as well as hauled in some deep passes and even a nice back-shoulder throw near the sideline. Winston Wright Jr. excelled when given space but had some issues securing the ball when in press man coverage. Early in the practice, he dropped a long pass when he didn't get both hands on the ball and was quickly reminded by Norvell. Wright also made some nice plays, including a good catch downfield in 11 on 11. In the first 11-on-11 period, freshman wideout Hykeem Williams had one of the plays of the segment, utilizing his big body to go over a defensive back guarding him for a high catch while streaking down the sideline. It was a nice reminder of all the traits that made him a five-star prospect. Brock Glenn had a very good day, showing composure and accuracy. While he is just 17, Glenn is handling the practices very well and has already shown growth just three practices into the spring. Tate Rodemaker had a really nice throw to Kentron Poitier in a tight window near the end of practice. Jordan Travis looked good on the day, but did have an interception late in practice when he stared down a receiver coming across the middle of the field, allowing Tatum Bethune to read his eyes and pick off the pass.



Defense

Each day, Miami defensive tackle transfer Darrell Jackson Jr. becomes more and more of a recruiting win for the Seminoles. Jackson looked the part in Tour of Duty and the first few practices, but the full power (literally) of his abilities was on display Friday afternoon. Whoever the coaches matched him up against had struggles stopping him from getting penetration. He’s remarkably strong and was working tirelessly to win each rep he was thrown into. Even the occasional double-team thrown at him in both 2-on-2 and 11-on-11 drills didn’t entirely take him away. He’s proving to already help FSU’s defensive tackle room immensely and that’s before Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske even gets back as a full contributor this offseason. Jackson’s former high school teammate at nearby Gadsden County just outside of Tallahassee, Joshua Farmer, also had a really strong day of work. He displayed a good rip move, taking an offensive lineman to the ground, pushed Maurice Smith backwards with some impressive power and across the board was just a menace on the first day of more intense trench drills. Fabien Lovett and Verse each acquitted themselves very nicely in their reps. Verse seemed to be working on his spin move and had one “whoa” rep where he pushed Darius Washington back onto his butt. However, the leadership of both of them may have been what stuck out most during their time in this portion of practice. Verse and Lovett, definitely two of the more vocal leaders on the FSU roster, were embracing the competition between the lines, hyping up and offering advice to their fellow defensive linemen while occasionally talking trash to the offensive linemen. That’s how those two are wired and it definitely added to the competitive fire Friday. Another recent FSU defensive lineman, Jermaine Johnson, was back at practice Friday. He’s getting his All-American brick outside Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday as part of Legacy Weekend. Johnson spent a good few minutes working with Payton on Friday. He seemed to be both offering words of advice as well as showing him some pass-rush tips while watching the defensive line go up against the offensive line. Travis Jay made one of the best defensive plays of the practice, ripping the ball from Wright and quickly turning upfield. The drill was done near one end-zone and Jay celebrated with teammates while Norvell came running over. Fentrell Cypress has shown he is competitive in every rep even though he is giving away height to FSU's taller receivers. Deuce Spann was able to create some separation in a 1-on-1 and had a good downfield grab despite the coverage by Cypress. Quindarrius Jones had a pass breakup. Norvell also praised K.J. Kirkland in his post-practice interview. Up Next FSU now takes off for spring break. The Seminoles’ next practice will be the afternoon of Tuesday, March 21.