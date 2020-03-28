News More News
While face-to-face recruiting has been prohibited by the NCAA during the current coronavirus health crisis, that doesn't mean the recruiting process has come to a halt.

Football coaches at Florida State and other programs are still recruiting via phone calls and text messages, and there is still plenty of ground to cover as the Seminoles begin putting together their 2021 class. With that in mind, Warchant is taking a position-by-position approach to breaking down the Seminoles' current Hot Board.

These are the prospects we believe FSU is most interested in -- and has the best chance to land -- at the current time. As always, these lists are fluid and will change over time. This is where things stand as of late-March 2020.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)

Outlook on DT Lee Hunter 
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

Ala, Aub, UGA

Hunter made a surprise visit to FSU in March and plans to get back on campus again.

Odell Haggins,

K. Dillingham

The Skinny on Hunter & FSU

Hunter, an Auburn commit, seemed solid with the home-state Tigers. Then a surprising visit to Florida State happened, and Hunter has made it clear he plans on taking visits. Hunter also raved about his relationships with this new FSU staff. He is so interested in the 'Noles that he was planning to take another trip to Tallahassee for the spring game, but obviously that is on hold. An official visit is likely still in the works.

Outlook on DT Tyleik Williams
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

LSU, A&M, VT, UVA, PSU

Williams plans to visit FSU in the summer. There's interest in FSU.

Odell Haggins,

John Papuchis

The Skinny on Williams & FSU

Williams has been communicating heavily with FSU despite not taking a visit yet. He's another one who likely would have visited in the spring but now will wait until summer. Williams tells Warchant he'll visit FSU right when there is an open period to check it out. He also says that FSU is one of the schools that he wants to visit the most that he has not seen yet. Doesn't have a leader just yet, but plans to name one more than likely in the summer. He also hopes to make a decision before the season starts. Has PSU, A&M and LSU as the biggest competition for the 'Noles.

Outlook on DT Maason Smith
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

LSU, Bama, OSU, Clem, UGA

LSU is considered the favorite, but FSU has caught his attention.

Odell Haggins,

David Johnson
