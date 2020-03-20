FSU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top 2021 QBs and RBs (3/20)
While face-to-face recruiting has been prohibited by the NCAA during the current coronavirus health crisis, that doesn't mean the recruiting process has come to a halt.
Football coaches at Florida State and other programs are still recruiting via phone calls and text messages, and there is still plenty of ground to cover as the Seminoles begin putting together their 2021 class. With that in mind, Warchant is taking a position-by-position approach to breaking down the Seminoles' current Hot Board.
These are the prospects we believe FSU is most interested in -- and has the best chance to land -- at the current time. As always, these lists are fluid and will change over time. This is where things stand as of mid-March 2020.
We'll continue today with the quarterback and running back positions. Previous installments: Offensive line |
QUARTERBACK (EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commitment
|
None
|
This recruitment appears to be done. Altmyer is expected to sign with FSU. No other visits.
|
K. Dillingham,
M. Norvell
The Skinny on Altmyer & FSU
There's not a ton to cover here as Altmyer is locked in with the Seminoles, and that feeling has only gotten stronger in the weeks since his commitment. He has pretty much shut down his recruiting process and is strictly focused on Florida State. Altmyer also seems focused on helping the Seminoles' coaches bring in other top prospects. So certainly not a commitment fans have to be concerned about.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
USC
|
Garcia has a bond with FSU. OC Kenny Dillingham. So if FSU decides to turn up the heat, this is one to watch.
|
K. Dillingham
The Skinny on Garcia & FSU
This is an interesting recruitment to watch going forward. We know there is a solid bond between Garcia and FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, based on what we've picked up recently. I also get the impression FSU feels it would have a solid shot at pulling Garcia if it makes a push here. That push hasn't happened so far, but we also hear it's likely that Garcia visits FSU in the summer. We'll keep monitoring this one closely going forward.
