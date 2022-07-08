 Breaking down the top wide receivers and tight ends Florida State is recruiting for its 2023 signing class.
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-08 09:12:41 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top WR/TE targets emerge for 'Noles

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

As the temperatures in July continue to rise, we are rolling out our Florida State football recruiting Hot Boards for every position on offense and defense.

Today's installment is on the wide receivers and tight ends, where the Seminoles already have two commitments but are fighting hard to land some additional top-rated prospects.

Here's a closer look at each of the top targets and where FSU stands with each.

Previous Hot Boards: Quarterbacks | Running backs |

WIDE RECEIVERS (EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-4)

Outlook on WR Dre Jacobs 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commit

None

Jacobs is very locked in with the 'Noles. Visited FSU for the Elite camp in June.

Ron Dugans,

Mike Norvell

The Skinny on FSU & Jacobs

Everything has been trending well with Jacobs and FSU. He visited for the Elite camp earlier this summer, and Jacobs put on a big show for the FSU coaches. Jacobs says he's only focused on FSU and his upcoming season, and Tallahassee is where he plans to be for his future -- which is a great thing for this class considering he's a guy that should get a boost in the rankings as more eyes see where he's going with his game.

Outlook on WR Goldie Lawrence 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commit

None

Lawrence is also very firm in that pledge with FSU.

Ron Dugans,

Keiwan Ratliff

The Skinny on FSU & Lawrence

Lawrence also has been very active with visiting FSU multiple times. He's not the most vocal kid out there in regards to how he recruits other prospects, but he's very vocal about how he feels about the Seminoles and is quite locked in.

He's a little bit different of a receiver compared to Jacobs as he can really stretch the field with his physicality and the way he wins 50-50 balls in the red zone. Has exceptional hands. He's another I think could see a boost in the rankings as the season goes on.

