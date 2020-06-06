FSU Football Recruiting Hot Board: WRs & TEs (6/6)
After a flurry of activity on the recruiting trail for Florida State, with several recent commitments and transfers, it's time to break out a new Hot Board to see where things stand for the Seminoles' Class of 2021.
With this position-by-position breakdown, we'll look at the top prospects at each position and where the Seminoles stand with each of them.
Up next is the wide receivers and tight ends.
WIDE RECEIVERS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
The Skinny on WR Destyn Pazon & FSU
Not a lot has changed with Pazon and his feelings about Florida State. I still feel very good about the Forecast I made for FSU with him in the spring. He's very tight with recruiting coordinator David Johnson and has great relationships with head coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and receivers coach Ron Dugans. He also is impressed by the Seminoles' vision for what he can do in this offense.
We're expecting Pazon to be thorough with the recruiting process and take some visits to other schools, but it would be a surprise for one of them to jump over the 'Noles here. If I had to pick schools to be considered potential threats, I would say maybe UF or Alabama. But FSU still looks very good in this one.
The Skinny on WR Isaiah Brevard & FSU
This should be an interesting recruitment. Ole Miss has the location advantage, but the best relationship likely belongs to Norvell, who has known Brevard for two years now. The talented receiver visited Memphis when Norvell was there, so he's quite familiar with the type of offense the Seminoles are going to run. Brevard has been very direct in that he wants to visit FSU badly and soon. He hasn't made a decision on a timeline for a commitment, but he certainly wants to check out FSU before he makes one. I would give Ole Miss the edge right now, only because he's been on campus.
The key for FSU here is just keep showing Brevard how playmakers are used in this offense and encouraging him to take his time with a decision. If he decides early, without having made his way to Tallahassee, that would likely be bad news for the 'Noles. I would give Ole Miss the nod at that point. But if he takes his time, Florida State will have a legit shot down the road. The fact that the 'Noles have recently had success bringing in players from the state of Mississippi doesn't hurt.
