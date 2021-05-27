Recruiting Road Trip: Getting to know 4-star RB Jaylon Glover

Glover talks about his strong interest in Florida State, the recruiting process, what he hopes to see during his upcoming visits and more.

On Tuesday, we wrote about four-star FSU commit Sam McCall of Lake Gibson High, and today we spend time getting to know one of his teammates, four-star running back Jaylon Glover.

LAKELAND -- The Warchant staff hit the road again late last week to visit another high school football program loaded with elite talent and Florida State targets.

No one put on a bigger show during the Lake Gibson/DeLand spring game than four-star running back Jaylon Glover, who finished with over 150 yards and two touchdowns in just a half of football.

Earlier in the day, we talked with Glover about what he focused on this spring and his development.

"This spring has been a lot of fun," he said. "I've worked on being more technically sound with my game, and I want to work on being elite. As a receiver, it's been fun. Just knowing I can evolve with my game as a pass-catcher. I think the key with this team this year is finish, and defensively finish through the tackles. We are always there to make the play, and if we do that, I don't think there's anyone that can stop us."

There is a long line of college football programs pushing to get Glover's signature for the next level. And with in-person recruiting opening back up, he will have a very busy summer schedule of visits, and the 'Noles are very much in the thick of it.

"June will be pretty packed," Glover said. "I'm going to hit Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Utah. I might also come to FSU for an unofficial visit in June as well."

Those dates are June 4 for Tennessee, South Carolina will be one week later, followed by FSU on the 21st and then Utah a week later.

When asked specifically about Florida State, Glover went into more detail about his feelings for the Seminoles and what he likes about the direction of FSU's program.