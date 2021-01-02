The son of former FSU linebackers coach Raymond Woodie Jr., who was on Willie Taggart's staff, started two games in 2020 for an injury-depleted secondary. He only played 10 snaps in the Seminoles' season finale against Duke.

Woodie, who recorded 25 tackles and one pass breakup this past season while playing in all nine games, posted on social media that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Sophomore defensive back Raymond Woodie on Saturday became the latest Florida State football player to announce he's seeking a new home.

Eight of the top 20 tacklers from FSU's 2020 defense have now either declared for the NFL Draft or entered the transfer portal.

Cornerback Asante Samuel, safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and defensive ends Janarius Robinson and Joshua Kaindoh are all entering the draft.

Woodie, defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and linebacker Leonard Warner are each entering the portal, as well as defensive tackle Cory Durden, a former starter who only recorded seven tackles this season.

Defensive backs Isaiah Bolden and Cyrus Fagan and defensive lineman Jamarcus Chatman also entered the portal earlier in the fall.

The Seminoles have seen similar attrition on offense, with quarterback James Blackman, wide receivers Warren Thompson and D.J. Matthews moving on in recent months.

