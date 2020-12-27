The exact numbers won't be known until after the spring, but a conservative estimate has between 55 to 58 of 85 scholarship players either being high school players Norvell has signed in the 2020 and 2021 classes, or transfers who have joined the Seminoles since his arrival in December 2019.

Some positions, such as quarterback, running back and defensive back, are already dominated by players who have arrived since Norvell and his staff took over.

While the second-year head coach has said repeatedly that he had no intention of pushing aside older players in order to begin a "youth movement" -- and his actions back that up, giving players like Thompson numerous opportunities to get in line with the program -- that transition is clearly taking place. Well over 20 players have left the team since January.

There are positives and negatives to that attrition, of course.

On the one hand, the Seminoles have seen several talented and experienced players walk away, which forces some young players into competition before they are ready. On the other, the vast majority of players remaining are ones signed by Norvell's staff, which could lead to a better sense of chemistry and camaraderie, which appeared to be lacking at times this past season.

Not surprisingly, given the fact that Norvell's background is on offense, that side of the ball has seen the greatest turnover. As many as 75 percent of the players on that unit could be first- or second-year Seminoles in 2021.