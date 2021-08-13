FSU Football sees on-field, off-field benefits from Jacksonville trip

“I thought our guys last night really locked in during our walkthrough. I thought it was a great time. Had some team-building, some team-bonding events last night,” Norvell said. “I really like this team. I like the young men that we have. Continuing to push, continuing to build those relationships.”

Before Friday’s practice even started, the second-year FSU head coach said he was pleased with the attentiveness and involvement of the players during team activities -- including a bonding experience around a campfire -- Thursday evening

Following Thursday’s practice, head coach Mike Norvell challenged his team to respond to a different environment and the rigors of an intense morning session.

JACKSONVILLE -- After two grueling practices here at the University of North Florida, Florida State's players and coaches said they were pleased with the greater connection they made while bonding on the road.

Facing a very demanding schedule for the remainder of August, Florida State's players also appreciated the change of pace. Running back Lawrance Toafili called the trip different, but also “pretty cool and a good experience.”

“I feel like the team bonding was definitely a good thing to do. We benefitted from it a lot,” said the redshirt freshman. “We learned about each other. Learned things that we didn’t know about each other and stuff like that. That just brings the team close, creates that real brotherhood and culture.”

Toafili’s position coach, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson, also believes that the team is starting to come together, partly as a result of their journey away from Tallahassee.

“At the end of the day, we preach team, and we have to let these guys understand that. We have to come together as a team as we go through this,” Johnson said. “They have to be committed to the little things. We keep preaching the little things over and over.”

“I think it’s something that was needed. We needed to get away,” Johnson continued. “Get around each other. Continue to understand that, no matter what, it’s about the team. It’s about the group, and they have to understand that.”

With a flurry of transfers entering the FSU program this offseason, the experience away from campus might have been even more important for the ’Noles heading into 2021 season.

Redshirt sophomore Brendan Gant started three games last season and racked up over 30 tackles. Even though FSU acquired several transfers who are competing with Gant to start at safety, he said he enjoys the added depth and talent around him.

“The main thing with the new faces for me, it's just fun to see what guys are capable of doing,” Gant said. “And vice versa, with them coming to see us and what we’re capable of. Everybody has a different skillset, and we all learn from each other.”

Gant also discussed the trip out east to UNF’s campus:

“It was different, it took some getting used to,” Gant said. “But after last night, especially when we had the campfire, we were just able to be with our guys and have a moment.”

