FSU football signee spotlight: Ga. LB Lundy could be FSU's man in middle
Over the next few weeks, Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is linebacker signee DJ Lundy, who chose Florida State over Virginia Tech and several other schools on National Signing Day earlier this month.
Lundy played mostly running back earlier in his high school career before focusing on linebacker as a senior. He was extremely productive on both sides of the ball and also is a three-time state wrestling champion.
Watch the video below and read the following text for a complete breakdown of what Lundy brings to the Seminoles.
The Skinny on Lundy
What a wild recruitment this was. It looked like Georgia for a while, but Virginia Tech was the main threat throughout the entire process. That was until the final week or two weeks when FSU started to push and then offered.
Lundy came on an official visit a few days before Signing Day and was ready to jump on board. While it seemed surprising on the surface, the truth is Lundy grew up a fan of the 'Noles and always wanted an offer. His signing was huge because the Seminoles obviously need help at linebacker, and he is a guy who should be physically ready to contribute early in his college career. Likely projects as a middle linebacker in defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's 4-3 defense.
