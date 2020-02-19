Over the next few weeks, Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is linebacker signee DJ Lundy, who chose Florida State over Virginia Tech and several other schools on National Signing Day earlier this month.

Lundy played mostly running back earlier in his high school career before focusing on linebacker as a senior. He was extremely productive on both sides of the ball and also is a three-time state wrestling champion.

Watch the video below and read the following text for a complete breakdown of what Lundy brings to the Seminoles.

