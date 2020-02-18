FSU football signee spotlight: QB Chubba Purdy offers true dual threat
Over the next few weeks, Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is quarterback signee Chubba Purdy, who originally committed to Louisville but flipped to Florida State in December shortly after Mike Norvell was hired. Purdy, an Arizona product, is rated the nation's No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and is expected to compete for the starting job when he arrives at Florida State this summer.
Watch the video below and read the following text for a complete breakdown of what Purdy brings to the Seminoles.
The Skinny on Purdy
Purdy has shown to be a dynamic playmaker with both his legs and his arm, passing for nearly 3,400 yards and rushing for over 1,000 during his senior season. He racked up 52 touchdowns, with 33 coming through the air and the rest on the ground.
While he seemed solid in his commitment to Louisville, Florida State had the inside track because of the family's previous relationships with Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The Seminoles won him over with a weekend visit before the early signing period.
Strengths
Purdy is a true dual threat at the quarterback position. He does a great job of keeping plays alive with his legs and can definitely pick up major yardage on the ground. But if the defense focuses on stopping his legs, he does a nice job of keeping his eyes downfield to make plays in the passing game -- even after the pocket breaks down.
