Over the next few weeks, Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is quarterback signee Chubba Purdy, who originally committed to Louisville but flipped to Florida State in December shortly after Mike Norvell was hired. Purdy, an Arizona product, is rated the nation's No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and is expected to compete for the starting job when he arrives at Florida State this summer.

Watch the video below and read the following text for a complete breakdown of what Purdy brings to the Seminoles.

Previous Signee Spotlights: OT Robert Scott | RB Corey Wren |

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial