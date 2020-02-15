Over the next few weeks, Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is running back signee Corey Wren, a Louisiana speedster who signed with the Seminoles after previously being committed to Georgia. Wren is expected to play running back for Florida State, but he also can line up at receiver and is expected to be a weapon in the return game.

Watch the video below and read the following text for a complete breakdown of what Scott brings to the Seminoles.

Previous Signee Spotlights: OT Robert Scott |

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial