FSU football signee spotlight: RB Corey Wren brings elite speed to 'Noles
Over the next few weeks, Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is running back signee Corey Wren, a Louisiana speedster who signed with the Seminoles after previously being committed to Georgia. Wren is expected to play running back for Florida State, but he also can line up at receiver and is expected to be a weapon in the return game.
Watch the video below and read the following text for a complete breakdown of what Scott brings to the Seminoles.
The Skinny on Wren
Easily one of the fastest prospects in the country, and he's not just fast by football standards -- has legit track speed. FSU's track coaches were even involved in his recruitment.
Wren also was identified early as one of the most important early targets for new head coach Mike Norvell because of the pressure he can put on an opposing defenses.
Wren has always had strong interest in Florida State as a program, but the hiring of running backs coach David Johnson was crucial to this recruitment. Johnson is very well-connected in the state of Louisiana, and Wren played at perennial powerhouse John Curtis High.
Look for Wren to contribute as a true freshman for Florida State. At the very least, he will be a nice option at running back on third downs and as a potential slot receiver. He also is expected to compete for roles on special teams.
Although he is a three-star prospect according to Rivals, some other outlets have him rated as a four-star. He chose FSU over Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and others.
