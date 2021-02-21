There might be no position on the Florida State football team that has more room for improvement than wide receiver. The Seminoles had just one 100-yard receiving game in the entire 2020 season, and that was by a player (Tamorrion Terry) who then left the program a week later.

The Seminoles return just two receivers -- Ontaria Wilson and Keyshawn Helton -- who have ever scored a touchdown at the college level, and they haven't scored many. Florida State's passing game should be helped, of course, by better quarterback play. And whether UCF transfer McKenzie Milton wins the job or is beaten out by one of the returners at the position, the QB play should be substantially improved in 2021.

That will help. But if the Seminoles are going to take a big step up in wide receiver production this season, the freshmen and newcomers are going to have to help lead the way. Florida State could have up to eight freshman receivers on the roster this fall, and the offense should be helped out immensely by the addition of Kansas grad transfer Andrew Parchment.

Returning players