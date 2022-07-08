FSU Football ticket allotment sold out for early-season game against LSU

The excitement for the 2022 college football season is building around the country and the Florida State football ticket office has numbers that show Seminole fans are as ready as anyone to kick off the season. FSU announced Friday that the program has sold out its allotment of 30,000 tickets for FSU's neutral-site matchup with the LSU Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 4. The marquee early-season battle, which will be nationally broadcast on ABC, will be played in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

FSU 2022 with third-year head coach Mike Norvell and redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis. (AP, Logan Stanford/Warchant.com, USA Today Sports Images)

The LSU matchup will be the second game of the season for FSU and will mark the first time the 'Noles have played in New Orleans since the 2002 Sugar Bowl against Georgia. From 1988-2003, FSU appeared in the Sugar Bowl an impressive six times during the program's Dynasty run. For LSU, the Sept. 4 matchup with FSU will be the Tigers’ season opener and the first game under new head coach Brian Kelly.