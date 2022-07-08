FSU Football ticket allotment sold out for early-season game against LSU
The excitement for the 2022 college football season is building around the country and the Florida State football ticket office has numbers that show Seminole fans are as ready as anyone to kick off the season.
FSU announced Friday that the program has sold out its allotment of 30,000 tickets for FSU's neutral-site matchup with the LSU Tigers on Sunday, Sept. 4.
The marquee early-season battle, which will be nationally broadcast on ABC, will be played in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!
*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play
*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day
*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news
The LSU matchup will be the second game of the season for FSU and will mark the first time the 'Noles have played in New Orleans since the 2002 Sugar Bowl against Georgia.
From 1988-2003, FSU appeared in the Sugar Bowl an impressive six times during the program's Dynasty run.
For LSU, the Sept. 4 matchup with FSU will be the Tigers’ season opener and the first game under new head coach Brian Kelly.
When it comes to 2022 FSU home games, season tickets, three-game ticket packages and single game tickets still remain. For more information visit Seminoles.com or call the FSU Athletics Ticket Office at 888-FSU-NOLE.
Here is fhe home schedule for FSU this fall: the season opener against Duquesne (Aug. 27), Boston College (Sept. 24), Wake Forest (Oct. 1), Clemson (Oct. 15), Georgia Tech (Oct. 29), Louisiana (Nov. 19), and rival Florida (Friday, Nov. 25).
----------------------------------------
Don't miss out on our exclusive podcasts! Subscribe Today!
*** Wake Up Warchant -- Apple | Google
*** Seminole Headlines -- Apple | Google
*** The Jeff Cameron Show -- Apple | Google
Or just search for "Warchant" on your favorite podcast provider.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council