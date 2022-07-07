Warchant Top 40: Two defensive newcomers among FSU players No. 6-10

Offensive tackle Robert Scott (Gene Williams/Warchant)

No. 10 -- Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Robert Scott Still just a redshirt sophomore eligibility-wise, Robert Scott has already started 18 games in his Florida State career. They've all been at tackle, which is where he's slated to play again this season. The Arkansas native has been a consistent presence on the line for the Seminoles since 2020. And he's proven to be versatile, lining up at right tackle for five games in 2021 and left tackle for six, including the final three of the season. At 315 pounds, the former three-star recruit continues to get bigger and stronger for Alex Atkins' offensive line and could turn himself into one of the best linemen in the conference by the time his career is over -- if not by the end of this year. He's a steadying force on a line that should be improved from a season ago. Individual rankings: Gene (9), Ira (12), Corey (9), Jeff (16), Aslan (6), Tom (7), Austin (12).

No. 9 -- Redshirt senior offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons He transferred in from Notre Dame before the 2021 season and made his first start as a Seminole against his former school in the season opener. Was the Seminoles' most consistent lineman a season ago. Gibbons wound up starting 11 games for Florida State and was named Honorable Mention All-ACC. He is expected to be the anchor of FSU's 2022 offensive line, and as long as he's healthy will be the starter at left guard for Alex Atkins' group. His size and experience should both be huge benefits for a Florida State offense that will try to make giant strides in 2022. Individual rankings: Gene (12), Ira (6), Corey (8), Jeff (15), Aslan (19), Tom (2), Austin (4).

Defensive end Jared Verse (Gene Williams/Warchant)

No. 8 -- Redshirt sophomore defensive end Jared Verse One of the most coveted defensive recruits in the transfer portal in 2022. The Albany transfer was pursued by a number of big-name schools before committing to Florida State. In the spring, he showed immense flashes of the potential that had so many colleges vying for his services. He is explosive off the edge, powerful, fast, and plays with a chip on his shoulder. But he's also never played college football at this level before, so there figures to be an adjustment period for Verse in his debut season with the Seminoles. At 6-foot-4, 251 pounds, he is a physical specimen. And in 15 games over two seasons at Albany, he had 14.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss. If he can become a similar type edge rusher at Florida State, he could be one of the most valuable players on the team. Individual rankings: Gene (3), Ira (3), Corey (7), Jeff (18), Aslan (17), Tom (11), Austin (19).

Linebacker Tatum Bethune (Gene Williams/Warchant)

No. 7 -- Redshirt junior linebacker Tatum Bethune Like Verse, he was one of the most coveted defensive players in the transfer portal. Unlike Verse, though, Bethune has already proven how good he can be against FBS competition. The UCF transfer had 108 tackles and two interceptions in 2021. And the season before that, he 57 tackles, including seven for loss, in 10 games for the Knights. He's one of those linebackers who just has a nose for finding the football and then putting whoever has the football on the ground. Quickly. He should be a big addition to a Florida State defense that was making serious strides at the end of 2021. And he could actually help turn the FSU linebacking corps -- which has been a weakness for years -- into a possible strength in 2022. Individual rankings: Gene (7), Ira (7), Corey (6), Jeff (6), Aslan (16), Tom (4), Austin (6).

Defensive tackle Robert Cooper (USAToday Sports Images)