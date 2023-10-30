FSU football will play at SMU in 2024
Florida State's road schedule will be a busy one in 2024 with plenty of frequent-flyer miles if fans want to follow the Seminoles.
The ACC announced its scheduling model for 17 football members from 2024-2030 as the league expands to include Cal, Stanford and SMU. Each team will continue to play eight league games a year, and FSU’s two permanent opponents will be Clemson and Miami.
FSU will play at SMU in 2024 and 2028, with the Mustangs returning to Tallahassee in 2026. Mike Norvell is a Dallas native, and games in Texas could help the Seminoles continue to build a recruiting base in that state.
Cal will visit Tallahassee in 2024 and in 2028, while FSU will visit Berkeley in 2027.
FSU and Stanford will play in Palo Alto in 2025 and 2030, and FSU will host Stanford in 2029.
FSU's 2024 opponents
Home games against Boston College, North Carolina, Clemson and Cal.
Road games at Duke, Miami and SMU, as well as a previously-announced game with Georgia Tech to open the season at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 24.
Non-conference games: Memphis at home on Sept. 14, at Notre Dame on Nov. 9, Charleston Southern at home Nov. 23 and Florida at home on Nov. 30.
Dates for the ACC opponents during the 2024 season will be announced Jan. 31, 2024, on the ACC Network.
2025-2030 opponents
FSU's history on West Coast
Florida State’s last regular-season game in California was a 1997 season-opening win at USC. The last time FSU played in California was the 2014 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl. The Seminoles won their most recent national title in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, also in the Rose Bowl.
The Seminoles last played in Texas in the 2019 Sun Bowl in El Paso. Since Florida State’s last road game in the state – a win at North Texas State in 1976 – FSU has beaten Texas A&M in the 1992 Cotton Bowl and Oklahoma State in the 2014 season opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
