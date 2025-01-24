FSU football will play at Virginia on Sept. 26, host Miami on Oct. 4

The Florida State football calendar is gradually taking shape. And the first month of the 2025 season is filling up.

The FSU-Alabama game will be the first inside a renovated Doak Campbell Stadium on Aug. 30.

Two September non-conference games are set. FSU will pay East Texas A&M, an FCS program, a $450,000 guarantee for a Sept. 6 game. Kent State, which plays in the MAC and went 0-12 in 2024, will be paid $1.2 million for a Sept. 20 game.

FSU's first of two bye weeks will be on Sept. 13.

On Friday, the ACC established a pair of league games for the Seminoles. FSU will travel to Virginia on Sept. 26 (a Friday) for its ACC opener. And the Seminoles will play host to Miami on Oct. 4.

The full schedule will be announced on Monday at 9 p.m. on the ACC Network. No game times have been set.

FSU's home ACC games are Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The road ACC games are Clemson, N.C. State, Stanford and Virginia.

FSU will play at Florida on Nov. 29.