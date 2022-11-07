For the first time since preseason camp began, Florida State had a player announce their intent to enter the transfer portal Monday morning.

Sam McCall, a four-star 2022 defensive back signee out of Lakeland, announced he intends to transfer on his Instagram Monday after spending less than one full season with the program.

However, he has since deleted the post, leaving his status within the program in doubt. He then shared an update on his Instagram stories, a picture with the caption, "It's not official yet."

In a follow-up tweet, McCall said, "This post I made this morning was off emotionally," adding #GoNoles on a second tweet.

"Dear FSU family," McCall said in his since-deleted Instagram post. "First, I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity to be a part of their program and for supporting me on my journey this past year. With that being said, I would like to announced that I will not be a Florida State Seminole next season and will be entering the transfer portal."