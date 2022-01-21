FSU freshman LB Omar Graham Jr. adjusting quickly to college

Although the Florida State football team also bolstered its linebacking corps by way of the transfer portal, early enrollee Omar Graham Jr. was the lone player at the position signed out of high school. The Fort Lauderdale product met with the media Thursday for the first time since beginning his collegiate career at FSU earlier this month. Graham spoke on the bonds he's already formed with FSU teammates and staff, his strengths as a player, and his belief in third-year head coach Mike Norvell's vision for the future. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

A substantial shake-up occurred in Graham's recruitment when the main assistant who courted him, former FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve, headed to Virginia Tech to become the Hokies' defensive coordinator a week before the early signing period. However, Graham said he also had a strong bond with Randy Shannon, who took Marve's position and also was named co-defensive coordinator. Shannon actually recruited the South Florida product when he was defensive coordinator at UCF and certainly last season as a senior defensive analyst with the 'Noles. "My relationship with Coach Shannon, it's going great," Graham said. "He's a great person and we are still building that relationship. I know I can count on him and will call on him for anything. I am glad that he is my position coach, because he has been in the game for a long time and he has coached a lot of greats. I know that he can bring me a lot of knowledge." In the weight room, Graham said he is already being "pushed to limits" he didn't know he could reach, and it's been great having a clean slate in college to improve himself physically. When asked about his top attributes as a player, Graham said his instincts -- often a key ingredient for any successful linebacker -- are a strength. "I am trying to work on my knowledge of the game, just watching film and learning the game better," Graham added. "I feel like my instincts are just my experience playing football, because I have been playing since I was 4 [years old]. Just the experience and instincts, all the preparation, it helps me."