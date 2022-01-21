FSU freshman LB Omar Graham Jr. adjusting quickly to college
Although the Florida State football team also bolstered its linebacking corps by way of the transfer portal, early enrollee Omar Graham Jr. was the lone player at the position signed out of high school.
The Fort Lauderdale product met with the media Thursday for the first time since beginning his collegiate career at FSU earlier this month.
Graham spoke on the bonds he's already formed with FSU teammates and staff, his strengths as a player, and his belief in third-year head coach Mike Norvell's vision for the future.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
A substantial shake-up occurred in Graham’s recruitment when the main assistant who courted him, former FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve, headed to Virginia Tech to become the Hokies’ defensive coordinator a week before the early signing period.
However, Graham said he also had a strong bond with Randy Shannon, who took Marve's position and also was named co-defensive coordinator. Shannon actually recruited the South Florida product when he was defensive coordinator at UCF and certainly last season as a senior defensive analyst with the 'Noles.
“My relationship with Coach Shannon, it's going great," Graham said. "He’s a great person and we are still building that relationship. I know I can count on him and will call on him for anything. I am glad that he is my position coach, because he has been in the game for a long time and he has coached a lot of greats. I know that he can bring me a lot of knowledge.”
In the weight room, Graham said he is already being “pushed to limits” he didn’t know he could reach, and it's been great having a clean slate in college to improve himself physically.
When asked about his top attributes as a player, Graham said his instincts -- often a key ingredient for any successful linebacker -- are a strength.
“I am trying to work on my knowledge of the game, just watching film and learning the game better,” Graham added. “I feel like my instincts are just my experience playing football, because I have been playing since I was 4 [years old]. Just the experience and instincts, all the preparation, it helps me.”
*ALSO SEE: Running transcripts of Thursday's interviews with Charlton, LB Omar Graham and DE Aaron Hester
One of the major benefits of enrolling in spring for Graham and the other FSU freshmen aren’t only the physical improvements to be made, but also forming a connection with the returning roster that has plenty of advice and guidance to offer.
During his visits as a recruit, Graham had already bonded with several of FSU’s veteran linebackers. He’s picking up where he left off now that he’s officially a ’Nole.
“Really the whole linebacker group. Guys like Amari [Gainer], Kalen [DeLoach] and D.J. [Lundy], they’re really guys that I can be comfortable around. They’re teaching me, making me feel welcomed,” Graham said. “When I mess up on something, they’re telling me its all right. They’re telling me how to do things and how to make myself better.”
During workouts and player-run practices, Graham said he’s still processing the college game and learning that, “all the small things matter,” which is just one thing the FSU coaching staff has taught the freshmen early on.
*ALSO SEE: FSU freshman Kanaya Charlton a big man with a huge personality
Graham also explained why he signed with FSU, pointing primarily to the trust and confidence he has in the vision of the program under Norvell.
“Really I just believed in him. Just seeing how much fight the team had. Everything he talked about, I could see it in the team,” Graham said. “The team never laid down in games or anything like that. I just really believe in Coach Norvell.”
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State fans in the Tribal Council