FSU freshman pass-rushers already learning from veterans Johnson, Thomas

Most of the younger pass-rushing additions -- Shambre Jackson of Orlando, Patrick Payton of Miami, Byron Turner Jr. of Louisiana and George Wilson of Virginia -- have only been on campus for a little more than a month.

But when they met with the local media for the first time Wednesday, they all appeared to be getting acclimated to the college level.

“I still can’t even wrap my head around it. I can’t believe I’m playing for FSU,” Jackson said. “That’s crazy. I got here like a month ago. It’s been non-stop grinding. I love it.”

The synergy between the transfers, freshmen and returning defensive ends seems to be going well so far. Jackson said the freshman defensive ends have a “brotherhood.” He added that Johnson and Thomas have helped him a lot with everything from lifting weights to learning new pass-rushing moves.

Turner Jr. agreed, explaining that the cohesion along the defensive line has been a group effort.

“The whole defensive line corps, ever since I have been here, everybody has been teaching me little techniques,” Turner Jr. said. “Telling me what I need to do better, correcting the little things that I am doing wrong.”