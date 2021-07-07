FSU freshman pass-rushers already learning from veterans Johnson, Thomas
After a 2020 season that saw the Florida State defense struggle mightily, one of the solutions heading into this offseason was plain and simple: The Seminoles were in need of an improved pass rush for second-year defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s scheme.
FSU registered just 10 sacks in nine games last year, ranking dead last (15th) in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Seminoles worked to address that weakness in both the transfer portal as well as their incoming freshman class -- with the big-name attractions being SEC transfers Jermaine Johnson (Georgia) and Keir Thomas (South Carolina), both of whom were at FSU for the spring semester.
Most of the younger pass-rushing additions -- Shambre Jackson of Orlando, Patrick Payton of Miami, Byron Turner Jr. of Louisiana and George Wilson of Virginia -- have only been on campus for a little more than a month.
But when they met with the local media for the first time Wednesday, they all appeared to be getting acclimated to the college level.
“I still can’t even wrap my head around it. I can’t believe I’m playing for FSU,” Jackson said. “That’s crazy. I got here like a month ago. It’s been non-stop grinding. I love it.”
The synergy between the transfers, freshmen and returning defensive ends seems to be going well so far. Jackson said the freshman defensive ends have a “brotherhood.” He added that Johnson and Thomas have helped him a lot with everything from lifting weights to learning new pass-rushing moves.
Turner Jr. agreed, explaining that the cohesion along the defensive line has been a group effort.
“The whole defensive line corps, ever since I have been here, everybody has been teaching me little techniques,” Turner Jr. said. “Telling me what I need to do better, correcting the little things that I am doing wrong.”
