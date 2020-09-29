On Tuesday, Rodemaker met with the media for the first time since August and talked about his experience at Hard Rock Stadium.

But Florida State freshman quarterback Tate Rodemaker bounced back from that fourth-quarter interception against the Miami Hurricanes and responded with a nice drive to end the game in the Seminoles' lopsided loss to their rivals on Saturday night.

The first series of his college football career certainly didn't go how he planned.

"I was a little nervous," he said. "But once I got on the field, just like I did in high school, I just thought of it as practice -- just teams reps in practice. And it's just a different color jersey on the other side.

"That always helps me calm down. There's fans, but I block them out. It was a good little experience."

Rodemaker hopes it was the first of many in his Florida State career.

The Valdosta (Ga.) High product wound up completing 5 of 9 passes for 47 yards in his debut. He led the Seminoles on a 13-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that got the ball all the way down to the Miami 1-yard line. But two tackles for loss and a sack later, the drive was over.

Still, it was important game action for a player who might just be getting more snaps in the near future.

"It's very valuable to me just getting game reps," Rodemaker said. "At least I got some reps. I've been waiting on those. Next time I'll be more ready."

Head coach Mike Norvell, who returned to the practice fields Tuesday after missing the previous 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, said the most encouraging thing he saw from Rodemaker was that response to the early turnover.

That was something to build on.

"I like the way that Tate has been working," Norvell said. "I've liked the last couple of weeks. I thought today he went out, and there are times where he still makes freshman mistakes that he's got to learn and grow and develop from. But his approach to things is something that I've been really proud of.

"He is showing a little bit of that maturity. And it showed up in the course of the game. He threw a pick in his first drive. That's not how any quarterback wants to start their first collegiate series. But he came back and responded. ... He showed a response, and that was something I was proud of."

Rodemaker credited starter James Blackman with helping him settle down after the interception. It also didn't hurt that Miami took out its starters on defense after his first series.

Still, the five completions for 47 yards, including a pretty back-shoulder throw to fellow freshman Kentron Poitier, were positive signs for a young quarterback who is trying to fight for playing time at a position that needs to improve dramatically.

"There's urgency there," Norvell said.

Said Rodemaker: "It's just a day-by-day process. You've just got to get one percent better every day. That's all I've been focusing on."

With Blackman struggling mightily in the first two games, and with the health of the other two quarterbacks (Jordan Travis and Chubba Purdy) still up in the air, there's a good chance Rodemaker plays again on Saturday against Jacksonville State. Even if it's just because the Seminoles have a big lead or if Blackman's problems continue.

There are going to be some growing pains, of course. As Norvell alluded to, there are still freshman mistakes that need to be ironed out.

But there appears to be something to build on, too.

"Tate did a really great job," right tackle Devontay Love-Taylor said. "I was in with him. He made all the right checks, he called all the right plays. He knew where the (middle linebackers) were and everything. He did a great job."

