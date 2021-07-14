FSU freshmen already learning through spirited player-run practices
With preseason practice still a few weeks away, Florida State’s incoming freshmen are already getting a taste of what they’ll see once fall camp starts.
Throughout the months of May and June, as the remaining members of the 2021 signing class arrived on campus, the newcomers were greeted with an introduction to the Seminoles' informal player-run practices.
And now that they’ve had a chance to take on their new teammates and prove themselves on the field, FSU’s first-year players are eager for more development.
For a talented freshman like Hunter Washington, the chance to compete against top college players from around the country is exciting. The Texas defensive back, who was Florida State’s highest-rated recruit in the 2021 class, talked Wednesday about why he’s enjoyed the practices.
“It’s a lot of fun, especially the enthusiasm that everybody brings on the team out there on the field. The work ethic they show,” he said Wednesday morning, when several newcomers were made available to the media. “It’s a lot of fun. Especially playing against other guys, going against other guys.”
According to the players, there already has been cohesion across position groups and even across both sides of the ball.
Even though he plays on defense, Washington said the Seminoles' quarterbacks have helped him out and have directed every position on the team as the Notre Dame season opener looms less than two months away.
“They’re vocal on both sides of the ball. Pretty much making sure that everyone is on the same page,” Washington said of the QBs. “Everyone is trying to strive for the same goal. That’s starting on September 5th.”
Another player who appreciates the summer grind is redshirt freshman tight end Koby Gross, a California native who signed with FSU after a stint in junior college.
Gross said the Seminoles' more experienced players frequently quiz him on his assignments and challenge him to make sure he knows proper techniques.
“They’re also teaching a lot. We’re the future of the program, so they’re not gonna tell us something that we’re not supposed to do,” Gross said. “It’s real nice having some of the older guys.
“Just actually doing it -- that’s what’s makes me learn it more than watching it on film. Or watching someone else do it. The older guys have been helping me through all of that.”
In addition to an uptick in intensity during player-run practices, FSU's freshmen continue to be impressed by the Seminoles' strength and conditioning program.
Freshman offensive lineman Rod Orr said the conditioning has been, “something serious, very challenging,” and the one thing that has stood out so far during his first few months in Tallahassee.
The 6-foot, 7-inch Alabama native also noted how helpful it can be to have an older player to lean on for advice and tips.
Even though fellow offensive lineman Robert Scott is just a redshirt freshman, he was thrown in the fire and started seven games last year for FSU. Now, Scott is already helping to show his new teammate Orr the ropes.
“That’s like my twin right there; I've gotta be beside him all the time,” Orr said. “I am learning everything from him. He’s another coach to me. I am always asking him questions. What to do, what not to do.”
Whether FSU's roster has put in enough work to see substantially more success this fall remains to be seen. But after just a month with the team, Gross explained why he feels the program is moving in the right direction.
“We have so much more room to grow still. We have a good future ahead of us,” Gross said. “It’s just fun working with all the guys and getting each other better. Competing every day. Whether that’s lifting or on the field.”
