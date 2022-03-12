FSU gains ground with recent UGA decommit, Rivals250 WR Daquayvious Sorey

"Coming to Florida State really opened my eyes," Sorey said. "I got to see a lot of stuff today."

"It's been crazy, really. A lot of coaches have been hitting me up left and right," Sorey said. "At every school, really."

Now firmly on the open market, Sorey says he's receiving heavy interest from a number of programs.

A former Georgia commit, Sorey was a pledge to the defending champion Bulldogs for over a year. He ultimately decommitted from UGA on Feb. 25.

The winter dead period now firmly in the rear-view mirror, Florida State kicked off its second weekend of spring recruiting with a key visit Friday. The Seminoles brought in Rivals250 wideout Daquayvious Sorey for a tour of campus.

The Chipley wideout shared his thoughts on how hard FSU is pushing for him.

"They're been hitting me up a lot. They wanna recruit me bad," Sorey said. "I like Florida State, they are most definitely in my top 10."

*ALSO SEE: Updates from FSU's Saturday visits

Sorey recapped all that he got to see and do during the trip to Tallahassee.

"Take pictures, bond with some of the coaches. Get to meet some of the newer coaches," Sorey said. "And just tour the campus."

Among FSU's staff, Sorey said he is closest with FSU assistant director of high school relations Keiwan Ratliff.

"He was at Florida when he was recruiting me when I was in eighth or ninth grade. We really hit if off then," Sorey said of Ratliff. "We kept in touch a lot.

"Its crazy because I didn't know he was coming to FSU," Sorey continued. "That really opened my eyes to Florida State because I have someone that I can connect with and that I talk to a lot."

Sorey expressed plans to return for another visit soon. He said he plans to return again at the end of spring camp or even "sooner than that."

"We had a great time, the pictures, it was fun," Sorey said. "Oh yeah for sure, I've got to come back to Florida State. They're one of my favorites, they're one of my top schools."