Florida State will be sporting an unusual uniform look for its first road game of the 2023 season.

Due to Boston College wearing all-white uniforms for its Red Bandana game, it diverged the Seminoles from their usual white uniforms for a road game.

Given that opportunity, FSU will be sporting a new combination of white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants for Saturday's 12 p.m. game at BC (ABC).