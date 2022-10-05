Florida State's struggles the year to consistently make field goals has been well documented and certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by the team’s fans. And while the job will be held by Ryan Fitzgerald and/or Aidan Shahriari for the rest of this season, they could have some competition headed their way next year. FSU has several specialists on its radar for the next couple of recruiting cycles, including 2023 place-kicker Reice Griffith from Orlando (Fla.) Pace High. Griffith, who is 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, is considered a five-star prospect and ranked as the 24th-best kicker in the class of 2023 by Jamie Kohl, who runs Kohl’s Kicking and host camps all over the country for high school specialists each year.





Griffith has already been on several unofficial visits to FSU, including attending the Seminoles' ACC home opener against Boston College. “I love it up here. I’ve been up here about four times and it feels like home.” said Griffith when asked about his thoughts on Tallahassee. “I’ve been around the (FSU) atmosphere since I was about three. I’ve had some family go here and my sister does.”



2023 PK prospect Reice Griffith with former FSU kicker Roberto Aguayo at the FSU vs Boston College game earlier this season. (Reice Griffith)

Unfortunately, Griffith hasn’t had much of a chance to show his talents this season. The senior has attempted two field goals this season in five games, making both. He has been perfect on all 28 extra-point attempts. As a junior Griffith made 35 of 37 extra points. He also made 8 of 11 field goal attempts with a long of 48 yards. Griffith is also handling punting duties this season and is averaging 40 yards per attempt. FSU isn’t the only school showing interest in Griffith. He has been talking to USF, FAU and just started talking to Oklahoma. The Seminoles haven't offered Griffith yet, but he has been invited to at least two of FSU's home games this season. The senior was very open about how excited he would be if FSU did offer and that it would essentially end his recruitment. “I grew up watching Dustin Hopkins, and Graham Gano is from Pensacola, so I’ve always been around the Noles,” said Griffith of a potential offer.