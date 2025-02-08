FSU has staying power with two Georgia legacy prospects in 2027, 2028 class

Despite being Georgia legacy prospects, the Seminoles may have some serious staying-power in the recruitment of both brothers.

The Osceola sat down with DJ and talked at-length about his visit. Later, the Osceola also caught up with Dawson.

David (DJ) is currently the No. 21 prospect in the country by Rivals for the 2027 class. As a freshman, Dawson already holds eight offers from some of the top programs in the country.

Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity defensive end DJ Jacobs and his younger brother Dawson were on Florida State's campus last weekend for their first look at the Seminoles after being offered in January.

"It went awesome. I really loved the campus," DJ said. "All the staff members were awesome and treated me like family. I definitely enjoyed it and liked how the coaches were good people to be around. Coach Norvell was awesome. I loved the energy that he has as a coach, so I took a lot from it."

"We got to meet most of the defensive coaches, including the head coach, and really saw what they stood for as a program. My first impression was seeing a program that had something to prove next season," Dawson added later.

Both brothers got some time to sit down with Norvell prior to their departure from campus on Saturday. For DJ, Norvell's energy made a lasting first impression on the four-star.

"I like coaches who care about their players, not just about the program winning," he said. "You're going to find good football anywhere. Everyone has money (now). I just care about how people are outside of football and if they can help you in your life when football is over. Coach Norvell helps with that. When I heard that they take grades seriously, it means a lot. I heard from past players that they are doing good in life just from being at Florida State."

Their father, David Jacobs Sr., played defensive line at Georgia from 1999-2002. Jacobs also coaches his two sons as Blessed Trinity. But the elder Jacobs was strongly considering Florida State when he was being recruited over 25 years ago. According to DJ, his father came down to FSU, Tennessee and Georgia before picking the Bulldogs.

What was a loss on the trail back then may have come full circle, as former defensive line coach Odell Haggins recruited Jacobs Sr. all those years ago.

"Coach Odell recruited my dad actually — hard. So he's basically like an uncle for us," DJ said jokingly.

But with Haggins now in an off-field role, new defensive line coach Terrance Knighton got a chance to set the groundwork for their relationship.

"Coach T-Knight was awesome - definitely a cool, funny guy," DJ said. "He just teaches the basics and I like the basics because the thing about football that will never change is the trenches. He was talking about the basics of coming off the ball and that all of this new stuff doesn't even matter. You need to be able to make plays. He kept it real and that's something I really liked about Florida State is that they (the coaches) were all real."

"Coach Knighton really seemed like a coach that wanted the best for me and will hold you accountable for even the little mistakes... after going over some tips I would say he sees me at defensive tackle," Dawson added.

DJ and Dawson intend to come back on campus in the spring to take in a practice, as well as coming back for Florida State's home opener against Alabama on Aug. 30. Florida State, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Alabama were other schools that DJ expressed the most interest in - and Dawson would likely agree.

The brothers intend to play together at the college level despite being a cycle apart. The end goal is to find a program that truly values both of them, not one or the other. Whether that place is at Georgia like their father or elsewhere, they will have to find out.

"It's an open path," DJ said. "Like I said, you can get good football anywhere. What matters is if people really care about you and not just put on a face, talk all this stuff and then when you get there are a whole new person. I love Georgia, they are like family to me, but you never know, anyone can change. I'm definitely open to everything and I don't want people to think I'm closed off because of my dad."