FSU highlighted effort, leadership in Tour of Duty with turquoise jerseys

We haven't seen them in an official game yet but Florida State's turquoise uniforms celebrating the university's Seminole tribe heritage have started to show up in recruiting photoshoots and were used in last year's spring showcase.
Now, the turquoise uniforms have started to show up in FSU's offseason conditioning program. In a video shared on FSU's social media channels Wednesday, a few Seminoles were wearing the turquoise jerseys while going through a Tour of Duty workout.
"To achieve a turquoise jersey, you basically have to score a perfect 10 out of 10 on your day of Tour of Duty..." FSU director of strength and conditioning Josh Storms said Thursday after FSU held its final ToD workout. "What we do is post-Tour of Duty, coaches will sit down and grade Tour of Duty film just like you would grade game film. There's a scoring system to it based upon did you have to go back on a rep? Did you finish your rep? Who did you lead? Who did you make better?"
Storms said there's been a handful of turquoise jerseys over Tour of Duty, a new addition to this year's offseason conditioning program. In the video FSU shared Wednesday, three players spotted in turquoise were redshirt senior defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, redshirt sophomore quarterback Brock Glenn and redshirt freshman defensive back Edwin Joseph.
Obviously, on-field production during workouts is one of the necessary criteria required to be awarded a turquoise jersey for the next day's work. However, it extends beyond that into helping others improve as well.
After there appeared to be a leadership void on the 2024 FSU football roster, the reworked new coaching staff is trying to force that issue and highlight the players who are going above and beyond their own individual effort.
"You have to be a guy who isn't just doing a great job himself. Am I helping make you better? Am I helping make him better? Am I being a leader? That's kind of the final step it takes to be able to get that (jersey)," Storms said. "Because you can have a perfect day work-wise, but if you didn't do those things, then you're not quite that turquoise jersey guy yet."
Jackson, who originally announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft before changing his mind and returning to the Seminoles, has been praised for how active a leadership role he's taken early this offseason.
Storms joined the list of coaches who have praised the veteran defensive lineman for how seriously he's attacked his goals since returning to the program in mid-December.
"It's a different level of ownership going into this year. He came back here with a specific purpose of where he wants to go next year and came back knowing what it's going to take. Not just, 'Hey, I'm going to come back and do another year and see what happens.' That's a guy that came back on a mission to improve himself, to put him where he believes he can be, where we believe he can be next year when the draft comes around," Storms said of Jackson.
"What you see out of Darrell, he's always been a hard worker, right? But you see more now of him pouring into other guys, him becoming more of a vocal leader than what he's been in the past. And then obviously, you know, the physical things for Darrell speak for themselves of what that guy is capable of, whether it be in the weight room, on the field, in his movement skills, all those things. But what you're seeing now is a guy who's more-so putting more of the ownership of leadership upon his shoulders in those settings. Those are the things it takes to be a guy that's in a turquoise jersey."
