FSU highlighted effort, leadership in Tour of Duty with turquoise jerseys

We haven't seen them in an official game yet but Florida State's turquoise uniforms celebrating the university's Seminole tribe heritage have started to show up in recruiting photoshoots and were used in last year's spring showcase.

Now, the turquoise uniforms have started to show up in FSU's offseason conditioning program. In a video shared on FSU's social media channels Wednesday, a few Seminoles were wearing the turquoise jerseys while going through a Tour of Duty workout.

"To achieve a turquoise jersey, you basically have to score a perfect 10 out of 10 on your day of Tour of Duty..." FSU director of strength and conditioning Josh Storms said Thursday after FSU held its final ToD workout. "What we do is post-Tour of Duty, coaches will sit down and grade Tour of Duty film just like you would grade game film. There's a scoring system to it based upon did you have to go back on a rep? Did you finish your rep? Who did you lead? Who did you make better?"

Storms said there's been a handful of turquoise jerseys over Tour of Duty, a new addition to this year's offseason conditioning program. In the video FSU shared Wednesday, three players spotted in turquoise were redshirt senior defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, redshirt sophomore quarterback Brock Glenn and redshirt freshman defensive back Edwin Joseph.

Obviously, on-field production during workouts is one of the necessary criteria required to be awarded a turquoise jersey for the next day's work. However, it extends beyond that into helping others improve as well.

After there appeared to be a leadership void on the 2024 FSU football roster, the reworked new coaching staff is trying to force that issue and highlight the players who are going above and beyond their own individual effort.