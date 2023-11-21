FSU holds off No. 19 Colorado, claims 14th straight OT win
Florida State picked up its biggest win of the young season, away from home and against a ranked team.
Jalen Warley scored 19 points, while Jamir Watkins had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Seminoles held off No. 19 Colorado 77-71 to win the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach on Tuesday evening. Warley had 11 second-half points and added five points in overtime.
Watkins had his first FSU double-double after recording two at VCU last season.
FSU has now extended its NCAA record with a 14th straight overtime win.
Warley and Watkins each shot 7 of 11 from the floor for FSU (4-1), which didn't win a fourth game in 2022-23 until mid-December. But the Seminoles have shaken off a disheartening loss at Florida and bounced back with wins over UNLV and Colorado in Daytona Beach.
FSU shot 13 of 24 (54.2 percent) in the second half and was 4 of 4 from the floor in the second half.
The Seminoles were 8 of 11 from the free-throw line in overtime, with Warley making just 1 of 3, which kept the door open for Colorado. But the Buffaloes couldn't make the big shots down the stretch. They were 3 of 10 from the floor and 0 for 3 from 3-point range in overtime.
Colorado won the rebounding edge 46-38.
This story will be updated
Up next
FSU will play host to Georgia in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Nov. 29 at 9:15 p.m. (ACC Network).
