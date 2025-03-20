FSU hoops hires assistants Michael Fly, Gerald Gillion

New Florida State coach Luke Loucks announced the hires of Michael Fly and Gerald Gillion on Thursday afternoon.

Fly began his career as a video coordinator with FSU as a student, overlapping with Loucks' time at FSU from 2008-12. Beyond Fly's time early on at FSU, he has worked as an assistant coach and head coach at Florida Gulf Coast. That included time at FGCU when Fly and the Eagles made a run to the Sweet 16. Fly later worked as Director of Scouting and Analytics at Missouri under head coach Dennis Gates for the 2022-23 season and as associate head coach at Jacksonville University from 2023-25.

"He was my first call, he was my first hire," Loucks said. "When I told coach Hamilton I was thinking about hiring him, coach Hamilton was ecstatic."

Loucks said Fly has been "relentlessly recruiting" for the Seminoles.

Gillion was an FSU student and earned his bachelor's degree in 2008 in social science. He was recently the associate head coach at Long Island University and the head coach at Chicago State from 2021-24.

"I'm super excited about Gerald — a connector, a relationship builder," Loucks said.

Loucks said the "paperwork hasn't gone through" on two more hires. Loucks said he is in "close negotiations" with his associate head coach as well as another hire. Both are still coaching teams.

"All of my coaches are going to be able to coach, they're going to be able to teach and they're going to be able to build relationships and they're going to be able to recruit," Loucks said.

Among the potential names Loucks could hire would be an FSU teammate, Deividas Dulkys, who has been an NBA assistant coach at Sacramento and Brooklyn.

FSU assistant coaches Stan Jones, Kevin Nickelberry and Jake Morton have expiring contracts on April 30 and are not being retained. Longtime strength and conditioning coach Michael Bradley will also move on.

Loucks said he appreciated their efforts in helping coach Leonard Hamilton build the foundation for the program.

