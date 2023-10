Florida State landed the first commitment in the class of 2025 on Friday night as Alier Maluk made his announcement.

The 6-foot-10, 180-pound Maluk is the No. 21 player in the nation in 2025. He is a Pittsburgh native who plays at Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran.

"It was more or less their track record of players that are similar to my play style or my build," Maluk told Rivals' Rob Cassidy. "The facilities are next to none. They’re really good facilities. The practice I watched is what really caught my eye. Everybody gets to play freely and versatile."

Maluk says he will be the first person in his family to go to college.