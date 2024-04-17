The Florida State basketball team has landed a third commitment in center Christian Nitu, who has played for Canada's national team in the U17 World Cup.

A 6-foot-11, 210-pound center, Nitu has played has played at Fort Erie (Ontario) International Academy. That's a private boarding school with a basketball program that seeks to prepare prospects for college.

Nitu is viewed as a power forward by Rivals and could play both roles for the Seminoles in 2024-25.

The Seminoles have signed three-star forward AJ Swinton and have a commitment from four-star guard Daquan Davis.

FSU lost the only center on its roster in Waka Mbatch, who is in the transfer portal. Power forward Cameron Corhen also entered the transfer portal, landing at Pittsburgh earlier this week.