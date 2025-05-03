Second game of FSU-Clemson series postponed in eighth inning

The second game of the Florida State-Clemson series has once again delivered the drama.

So much drama this time that it can't be contained into one day alone.

With Clemson leading 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth Saturday night at Dick Howser Stadium, the game went into a lightning delay just after 8:15 p.m.

That weather continued for the next 45 minutes until the second game of the series was officially postponed to Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. At that time, the second game of the series will be concluded and then the third game of the series will be played shortly after that.

FSU nearly led into the weather delay, taking a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning behind a gem of a start from Joey Volini. However, the Tigers took the lead in the top of the eighth on a two-run, two-out triple by Cam Cannarella, who scored the go-ahead run on the same play on an error by FSU shortstop Alex Lodise.

That hit ruined what had been an absolutely stellar start from Volini. He threw a career-high eight innings, allowing one run on four hits before Cannarella's triple.

His final line of three earned runs on five hits, seven strikeouts and two walks over eight innings still was quite good and saved the FSU bullpen after an 11-inning marathon Friday night.

FSU fell behind 1-0 in the fifth but then charged ahead with two runs in the fifth and another in the seventh. Nathan Cmeyla tied things up with his first FSU home run in the fifth and Myles Bailey gave FSU a 2-1 lead with an RBI double.

Gage Harrelson extended the FSU lead with a solo home run in the seventh.

However, FSU stranded nine runners on base and was 1 for 8 with runners on base in the first seven innings.

When the game resumes Sunday afternoon, FSU will have a runner on first with one out and Cmeyla at the plate.