Well-known for having one of the deepest rosters in the sport, Florida State begins the season on Monday with question marks that will impact its depth.

Beyond Jaylan Gainey’s injury, freshman guard Chandler Jackson (broken thumb) is on his way back. FSU coach Leonard Hamilton also thinks Cam’Ron Fletcher (unknown injury) will be available but said he could be limited in practices. Hamilton also said freshman forward De’Ante Green may not play this season as he is rehabilitating from ACL surgery from January, although Green did participate in warmups before the exhibition game.

Guard Jalen Warley also did not play in FSU’s exhibition, and Hamilton did not clarify his status for the season opener on Monday against Stetson (7 p.m., Regional Sports Networks).

“We’re a little bit in flux now,” Hamilton said. “But I believe that we will make the necessary adjustments as we start the season. I like our team. We might be a little different than what we’ve been in the past.”

FSU will be shorthanded on the bench but there’s no shortage of talent, not when top scorers Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland return along with a blend of newcomers like UCF transfer guard Darin Green Jr. and freshman forward Cameron Corhen. But a season that began with excitement and uncertainty also turned with Friday’s announcement that star freshman Baba Miller will miss the first 16 games due to a violation of an NCAA rule from a few years back.

“I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for the NCAA and the job that they do,” Hamilton said. “I don’t always agree. I’ve always been concerned about how the structure is set up where you bring in a group of people who don’t work in it every day and they have a chance to make decisions. My biggest concern is if we are going to hold someone accountable there needs to be a little bit more effort put in to educating the international kids as to what they can and can not do.

“I would venture to say a lot of international guys have been caught up in situations where they don’t really understand the NCAA rule book and how it pertains to them in their sport. A lot of it goes unnoticed. Their club system has always been different. But at this particular point we’re going to move on.”

Join us on the Basketball Talk message board