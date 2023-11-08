AJ Swinton (6-6, 215) has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Florida State. Swinton is the No. 106 player in the class of 2024 by Rivals.

The 6-foot-6 small forward attends Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Va., is ranked as one of the top forwards in this year's recruiting class. Swinton signed at noon in a ceremony at his school.

“I am extremely thankful and blessed for the opportunity to play college basketball at Florida State University and for a Hall of Fame Coach in Coach Hamilton,” said Swinton in a statement from FSU. “Coach Hamilton and his staff have a great plan for me and appreciate what I bring to a team. From day one of the recruiting process, Coach Hamilton has told me ‘You can shoot, you can dribble and do all of the important things that do not make it into a stat sheet.’

“I’m excited to be coached by someone who recognized me as a unique creation and who has a track record of developing players like me. Coach Hamilton has proven he can do that, and I trust him. The Florida State community was wonderful during my recruiting and official visit."

Swinton is proficient at scoring from all three levels. His ability to switch and defend all five positions on the court has made him an attractive player to high-major programs in his prep career. He is known as a confident shot maker who is tough to guard at every position because of his size and athletic ability.

“AJ Swinton is a person and a player who fits our culture and our system perfectly,” Hamilton said in a statement. “He’s 6-6, has a 7-1 wingspan, is long and extremely athletic, and is a junkyard dog on defense. He finishes at the basket with authority and is able to switch on all positions, which is one of the staples of our program. We love his motor and when he gets moving downhill, he is tough to contain.”

Swinton selected Florida State after deciding on offers from Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Villanova, Maryland, Xavier, and Howard.

“Playing for a legendary coach like Coach Hamilton and a powerhouse team like the Florida Seminoles in the future, a future for which I have worked really hard. This future is mine,” said Swinton.