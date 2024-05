Four-star offensive guard prospect Dontrell Glover announced on Tuesday that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes down to four schools. Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina are the finalists for the rising senior, who is rated by Rivals as the second-best guard prospect in the country.

Glover is set to take official visits to all four schools. He will visit Georgia on June 7 and Tennessee on June 14. Florida State is currently to get his last official visit on June 21. At this time, he hasn't set a date for his official visit to South Carolina.

The one-time Alabama commit took an unofficial visit to FSU in February. He was offered during that visit.

"Just the consistency," said Glover when asked why the Seminoles made his final four.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters