Class of 2024 four-star safety prospect Jarvis Boatwright has more than 30 offers at this point in his recruitment but on Sunday night he announced that he has narrowed his potential list of college homes down to five schools: FSU, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and UCF.

Boatright, who is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, from Clearwater (Fla.) High School spent this past Saturday on FSU's campus on an unofficial visit. He is ranked as the 16th-best safety prospect in the class of 2024, the 43rd-best overall player in Florida and the 194th-best overall prospect in the country.