The rising junior was back on FSU's campus last weekend to watch the Seminoles practice and continue to get to know head Mike Norvell and tight end coach Chris Thomsen.

Class of 2026 prospect Corbyn Fordham narrowed his list of potential college homes down to 10 schools two months ago. Florida State is one of those schools.

"I've narrowed down my schools as of June 15th, so I am just trying to go to the schools that I'm interested in and that I think I can see myself going to," answered Fordham when asked why he decided to visit FSU. "So I wanted to come check it out again and just keep building the relationship."

Fordham continues to be impressed by what he saw from the Seminoles on the practice field.

"They're always competing, and I love that," said Fordham. "I just love seeing it, my dad (former FSU offensive lineman Todd Fordham) sees it, we all see it, they just compete every day and I really love seeing that. And Coach (Norvell) keeps them fired up and keeps them going and I love seeing that also."

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles High product also talked about what stands out to him about FSU at this point in his recruitment.

"The culture and how coach is developing players and changing this around," said Fordham. "And I love seeing how he changes everything for these players and the way they work. I really think it is unique, the way how the head coach, he can conversate with all these recruits. He's not like a guy that's just not going to come up to you, he'll come up to you and have a conversation with you, check in with you and then he'll get on your butt even if you're not committed.

"Like today he got on my butt because I wasn't with Coach Thomsen on his side listening. He doesn't care who you are, he's going to come up to you, make sure you're good, then he'll get in your butt."