Florida State jumped to No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night. The Seminoles were not ranked in the season's inaugural standings a week ago.

FSU (6-3, 4-3 ACC) was ranked 25th in the Associated Press poll and not ranked in the coaches' poll. This is the first time since 2016 that the Seminoles are in the CFP rankings.

"You start to see them with that win, I guess it was their second game, the win over LSU, a win at Louisville, a tough stretch for them going Wake, NC State and Clemson," said Boo Corrigan, the CFP Selection Committee Chair. "Their defense is giving up less than 20 points a game. Good win over Miami.

"As we're looking at this, again, we're looking at a body of work. We're looking over the 10 weeks of the season and making sure we're making the right decisions, and that's how Florida State came into the discussion at that point."

The Seminoles have won two straight and will play at Syracuse on Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACC Network).

Georgia is in the top spot, followed by Ohio State, TCU, Michigan and Tennessee. FSU owns a September win over No. 7 LSU.

Clemson is the highest ranked ACC team at No. 10, falling six spots after the loss to Notre Dame. Two-loss Alabama is at No. 9.

