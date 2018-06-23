FSU lands another 4-star DL; Curtis Fann Jr. commits to the 'Noles
Florida State's big summer recruiting push continued on Saturday as the Seminoles landed a commitment from one of the nation's top defensive ends.
Four-star prospect Curtis Fann Jr., a 6-3, 260-pounder from Twin City, Ga., announced his decision while taking a visit to Tallahassee on Saturday. He chose the Seminoles over Auburn and South Carolina.
Fann's commitment comes just three days after the Seminoles landed four-star defensive lineman Derick Hunter of Fort Myers, Fla. Hunter also committed while visiting FSU's campus.
"I'm so excited," Fann said after confirming his commitment. "I kind of knew I was going to commit all the way back when I visited in the spring. Now, I'm going to get this class going for NoleNation for other guys."
I cannot please everyone , but I can please myself and make my family proud.... 100% committed !!!! Respect my decision , let’s rideeee 🗣🍢 pic.twitter.com/mWAdA3Q7VL— O C H O 🦍² (@curt_8_) June 23, 2018
Fann is rated the nation's 30th best strongside defensive end and the No. 36 prospect in the state of Georgia.
Earlier this spring, Fann told Warchant.com that he felt "at home" with Florida State.
Fann is the Seminoles' 12th commitment for the Class of 2019.
