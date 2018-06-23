Florida State's big summer recruiting push continued on Saturday as the Seminoles landed a commitment from one of the nation's top defensive ends.

Four-star prospect Curtis Fann Jr., a 6-3, 260-pounder from Twin City, Ga., announced his decision while taking a visit to Tallahassee on Saturday. He chose the Seminoles over Auburn and South Carolina.

Fann's commitment comes just three days after the Seminoles landed four-star defensive lineman Derick Hunter of Fort Myers, Fla. Hunter also committed while visiting FSU's campus.

"I'm so excited," Fann said after confirming his commitment. "I kind of knew I was going to commit all the way back when I visited in the spring. Now, I'm going to get this class going for NoleNation for other guys."